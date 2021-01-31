CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Raised to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CNMD opened at $111.90 on Thursday. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,797.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CONMED by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $662,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $20,689,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.