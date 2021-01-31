Conning Inc. Has $418,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $354.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.68.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

