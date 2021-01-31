Conning Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

