Conning Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after buying an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Newmont by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 806,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

