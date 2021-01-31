Conning Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $255.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.