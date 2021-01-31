Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.