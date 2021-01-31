Contrasting MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get MedAmerica Properties alerts:

This table compares MedAmerica Properties and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAmerica Properties N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54%

Volatility & Risk

MedAmerica Properties has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MedAmerica Properties and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAmerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $12.65, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than MedAmerica Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of MedAmerica Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAmerica Properties and Urban Edge Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAmerica Properties $7.24 million 0.07 -$1.89 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 4.15 $109.52 million $1.16 11.89

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MedAmerica Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats MedAmerica Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAmerica Properties

Broad Street Realty, Inc., an integrated real estate company, owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company had real estate assets of $173.5 million, gross, in ten real estate properties. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for its own portfolio and third-party office, industrial and retail operators and tenants. The company provide real estate management services for owners of properties, representing a series of daily performance obligations delivered over time. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Bethesda, Bethesda.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAmerica Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAmerica Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.