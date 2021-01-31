Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 3.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,482. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

