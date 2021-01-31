Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,081 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 312,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

