Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 859 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

GS traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.17. 3,411,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.51. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

