Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.68. 374,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,294. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $90,403.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares in the company, valued at $665,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,024. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

