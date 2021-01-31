Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,468,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,390 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. 207,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $102.33.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

