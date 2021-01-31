Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 192 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

