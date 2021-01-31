Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $23.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.68 and a 200-day moving average of $406.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

