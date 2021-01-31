Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,683,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

