Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

