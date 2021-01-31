Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 5,522 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

