Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lessened by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 949.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 771,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 697,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

