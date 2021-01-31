Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $352.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.