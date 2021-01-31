Counos Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.44 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Counos Coin token can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00007877 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $39.44 million and $921,452.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Token Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 tokens. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counos Coin is https://reddit.com/