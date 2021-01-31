Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 325 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $265.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $274.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day moving average of $247.08.

