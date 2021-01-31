Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its target price raised by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CFO Paul Bunn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at $713,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

