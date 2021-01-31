Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COVTY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

