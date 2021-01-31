Cowen Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $42.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.79.

TPR opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

