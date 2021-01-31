CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the December 31st total of 80,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CVU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

