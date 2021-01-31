Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

LON:CWK traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,414 ($44.60). 251,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,875. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.62 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,508.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,563.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

