Credit Suisse Group Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $265.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.66.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

