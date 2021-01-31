Credit Suisse Group Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $87.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.85.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.