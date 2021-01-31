Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

