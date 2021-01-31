Credit Suisse Group Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $271.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $283.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSC. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.46.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

