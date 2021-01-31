Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.27.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cree by 92.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cree by 302.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 66.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.