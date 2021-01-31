Critical Contrast: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties -108.11% -27.83% -25.88% Omega Healthcare Investors 17.99% 3.78% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMEN Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 8 0 2.67

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $36.21, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Volatility and Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.61 million 7.11 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 8.85 $341.12 million $3.07 11.80

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats AMEN Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

