CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

