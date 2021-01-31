CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.