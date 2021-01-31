CrowdWiz Trading Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $643,958.72 and approximately $220.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $192.95 or 0.00593157 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,527,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,219,794 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

