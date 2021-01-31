Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. 837,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

