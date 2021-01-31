Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $128.78 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,965,296,802 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

