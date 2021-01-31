Csenge Advisory Group Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

