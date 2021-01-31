CSFB Increases Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.81.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

TSE:PPL opened at C$33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.91. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4454913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.