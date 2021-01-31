CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

