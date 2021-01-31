Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the December 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTYX stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,075. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development.

