Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $11.06. Curis shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 23,484 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

