Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.96.

NYSE:CWK opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

