Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.33. 724,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 671,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. FMR LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

