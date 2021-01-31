Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 9,648 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp makes up about 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 18,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

