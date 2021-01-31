Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 1,009,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,835. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

