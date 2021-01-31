Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 18,556,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,376. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

