Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Cutler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.