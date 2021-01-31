CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $0.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.35. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CV Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. On average, research analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

