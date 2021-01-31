CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $16.09. CVR Partners shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 29,272 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.